La Salle County grand jury: Feb. 24, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Zachary R. Bigott, 26, of La Salle (retail theft)

Earnest U. Graves, 30, of Peru (three counts of aggravated battery; violating an order of protection)

Thomas A. Jessen, 36, of Marseilles (driving while revoked)

Bruce P. Reynolds, 45, of Streator (criminal sexual assault; aggravated criminal sexual abuse)

Haley R. Collins, 28, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Hailey M. Cavanaugh, 24, of Marseilles (driving while revoked; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Brandon S. Heinz, 36, of La Salle (burglary)

Jaymeson R. Pogreba, 24, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle; two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding; burglary)

Stephanie N. Baker, 33, of Sugar Grove (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Pedro San Miguel Jr., 33, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Casey J. Nagle, 41, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Michael J. Deja, 29, of Yorkville (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)