Grady Thompson sparks Dubuque in American Rivers Conference tournament opener

Princeton product scores game-high 18 points for Spartans

Grady Thompson

Grady Thompson (Photo provided by UD)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton’s Grady Thompson and the University of Dubuque basketball team had a memorable American Rivers Conference tournament opener on Tuesday in Dubuque, Iowa.

Thompson sparked the Spartans to a 76-53 win over Buena Vista, sinking 8-11 shots from the field en route to a game-high 18 points.

He was named as the “Spartan Strong Player of the Game.”

Leading only 31-29 at halftime, the Spartans broke the game open by outscoring the Beavers 45-24 in the second half.

The No. 4 seeded Spartans will play at No. 1 Nebraska Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Thursday in the A-R-C semifinals. Dubuque swept the Prairie Wolves this season.

