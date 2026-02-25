BCR girls sectional update, Feb. 24

1A Sectionals
At Eastland
Tuesday: (3) Wethersfield 41, (1) Eastland 38
(1) Newman 42, (6) Galena 32
Thursday: Championship - (3) Wethersfield (23-9) vs. (1) Newman (26-6), 7 p.m.
At Indian Creek
Tuesday: (1) Midland 48, (2) Aurora Christian 17
(1) Rockford Christian 61, (7) Ottawa Marquette 42
Thursday: Championship - (1) Midland (26-7) vs. (1) Rockford Christian (23-11), 7 p.m.
2A Sectionals
At Mendota
Tuesday: (1) Riverdale 51, (2) Winnebago 39
(1) Byron 72, (2) Alleman 18
Thursday: Championship - (1) Riverdale (29-3) vs. (1) Byron (29-2), 7 p.m.
3A Sectionals
At Galesburg
Tuesday: (2) Galesburg 51, (1) Metamora 27
(1) Washington 70, (3) Ottawa 38
Thursday: Championship - (2) Galesburg (28-4) vs. (1) Washington (31-2), 7 p.m.