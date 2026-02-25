Shaw Local

BCR girls sectional update, Feb. 24

Marquette's Hunter Hopkins goes by Rockford Christian's Teagan Lawver for a layup Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026, during their Class 1A sectional semifinal game at Indian Creek High School in Shabbona.

By Kevin Hieronymus

1A Sectionals

At Eastland

Tuesday: (3) Wethersfield 41, (1) Eastland 38

(1) Newman 42, (6) Galena 32

Thursday: Championship - (3) Wethersfield (23-9) vs. (1) Newman (26-6), 7 p.m.

At Indian Creek

Tuesday: (1) Midland 48, (2) Aurora Christian 17

(1) Rockford Christian 61, (7) Ottawa Marquette 42

Thursday: Championship - (1) Midland (26-7) vs. (1) Rockford Christian (23-11), 7 p.m.

2A Sectionals

At Mendota

Tuesday: (1) Riverdale 51, (2) Winnebago 39

(1) Byron 72, (2) Alleman 18

Thursday: Championship - (1) Riverdale (29-3) vs. (1) Byron (29-2), 7 p.m.

3A Sectionals

At Galesburg

Tuesday: (2) Galesburg 51, (1) Metamora 27

(1) Washington 70, (3) Ottawa 38

Thursday: Championship - (2) Galesburg (28-4) vs. (1) Washington (31-2), 7 p.m.

