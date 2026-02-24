Peru honors three who averted tragedy at Feb. 9 fire

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond (right) commends Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, (from left) Community Service Officer Blake Frund, Officer Brendan Sheedy and electric foreman Brent Martin for their heroic actions at a Feb. 9 fire. Sgt. Scott DeGroot (second from right) holds the plaques. (Tom Collins)

Peru’s fire chief said it from day 1: Fast-thinking by a city electrical employee and two officers kept a Feb. 9 residential fire from turning tragic.

Monday, the responding city employees got their due. Officer Brendan Sheedy, Community Service Officer Blake Frund, and electric foreman Brent Martin were presented with the Life-Saving Award – along with a big round of applause from the Peru City Council.

As previously reported, an accidental fire broke out in the garage at a residence on the 1900 block of Shooting Park Road. (The fire was not deemed suspicious.)

Fire Chief Jeff King (not present Monday) had credited Martin with spotting the smoke and alerting authorities and shutting off the gas. Sheedy and Frund were then able to evacuate two occupants, one of whom is disabled and homebound.

None of their superiors expressed any surprise at their quick thinking.

“Officers Sheedy and Frund are the epitome of commitment to excellence,” Police Chief Sarah Raymond said. “This act further shows their dedication to the city of Peru and the citizens, as well.”

“Brent is definitely an outstanding employee,” said Kevin Minnick, electric operations manager, “dedicated to public service and supporting the city.”