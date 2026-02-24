La Salle County EMA to hold March 9 open house on ops center

La Salle County Emergency Management Agency announced an open house for La Salle County’s new Mobile Operations & Communications Center. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle County Emergency Management Agency announced an open house for La Salle County’s new Mobile Operations & Communications Center.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 9, in the parking lot of the governmental center at 707 E. Etna Road, Ottawa.

This new mobile command platform enhances our county’s ability to coordinate emergency response operations, support multi-agency incidents, and maintain resilient communications during disasters and large-scale events. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the unit, view its technology capabilities, and speak with emergency management personnel about its role in protecting our community.

Public safety partners, elected officials, and media representatives are all welcome to attend.

“We look forward to showcasing this important investment in La Salle County’s preparedness and response capabilities,” Director Fred Moore said.