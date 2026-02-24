Gus Burr, St. Bede overcome slow start against Putnam County

St. Bede's Gus Burr drives in the lane past Putnam County defenders Alan Castro, Traxton Mattingly and Kade Zimmerlein during the Class 1A Regional quarterfinal game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Gus Burr was not too worried when St. Bede fell behind 11-4 early in Monday’s Class 1A regional quarterfinal on its home floor against Putnam County.

He knew the Bruins would soon right they ship, and they did, riding a 11-0 run to a 15-13 lead at the end of the quarter. The home-standing Bruins were just beginning, outscoring the Panthers 18-8 in the second quarter to build a 12-point halftime lead on the way to a 59-45 win.

“I don’t think we were too worried at the beginning. We know what we’re capable of doing and who we are,” said Burr, who led the Bruins with 17 points. “We’ve been off to slow starts multiple times this year. We overcome a lot, and I think we have trust in each other and went out and got that lead back and never looked back.”

The Bruins (17-13) will play No. 4 Dwight in Wednesday’s regional semifinals at Dwight at 7:30 p.m. The Trojans (18-12) beat DePue 79-58 on Monday.

“We just wanted to get going early and have some momentum going into Game 2,” Burr said. “We split them with them this year. It would be huge to move on to play for a regional championship, which was one of our big goals this year.”

“The home crowd, home atmosphere helped a lot, got us going for Game 2.”

Burr scored St. Bede’s first six points of the game, including two free throws to start the Bruins on their 11-0 run. Gino Ferrari and Graham Ross followed with putbacks with Geno Dinges following with a 3-point play with a layup and free throw off a steal and two free throws with 54 seconds left in the first quarter to the Bruins to a 15-11 lead.

“We started like we were a kind of stuck in mud. Gus Burr got to the hole and made some free throws and he really jump started us. Then we started picking up buckets from everybody after that,” St. Bede coach Brian Hanson said.

“The first game is always tough in the postseason. It’s win or go home. So I’m proud of them. They hustled their butts and got it done.”

Putnam County's Jacob Furar looks to pass the ball around St. Bede's Gus Burr during the Class 1A Regional quarterfinal game on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Alec Tomsha kept up the defensive pressure for St. Bede with a steal and layup to open the second quarter for a 17-13 Bruins lead.

The green and white wave continued with two free throws and a drive by Burr with Ferrari scoring on the break and adding a layup to run the Bruins lead to 27-16 with 3:30 left in the second quarter.

Ferrari scored on another drive, Ross sank two free throws and Alec Tomsha scored on a putback to put the Bruins up 33-18.

Jacob Furar hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to draw the Panthers within 33-21 at the half.

The Bruins forced the Panthers into 14 turnovers at the half while committing just seven of their own.

“We wanted to pressure a little bit. We got some hands on some basketballs and that got us going, too,” Hanson said. ”I thought Geno Dinges really played good ball pressure out top. There was a lot of guys that got involved n that. That was big for us. Really helped."

PC coach Jared Sale said the Bruins’ pressure got to the Panthers.

“It was 11-4 and they upped the pressure a little bit. Going us going a little faster. Obviously, our decision making at that point not super great,” he said. “We got it back down to 10. I think to start the third, they just hit some big shots and we missed some open ones and that’s how it goes.”

St. Bede ran its lead to 19 points to start the fourth quarter and Drew Carboni got them back there at 59-40 with a late 3.

Andrew Gibson provided the Panthers with a spark in the final three minutes with five points off the bench, including a 3 at the final horn to make it a 14-point game in the end.

Ferrari finished with 11 points to follow up Burr’s 17 while Tomsha and Dinges added nine each.

Ramirez led PC (9-23) with 10 points with Furar adding nine, Bickerman eight and Alan Castro seven.

Hanson said it was nice to open the regional at home before moving on.

“You feel a little more comfortable being here,” he said. “We had a good win on senior night Friday. Got a good win against Henry and be able to play here one more time and get the job and get to the next round is huge. I’m happy for the guys. I’m happy for the seniors.

“I’m guessing it’s Dwight on Wednesday. We split with them. They’re rolling right now. They just beat Marquette (70-65) last weekend, so Wednesday will be an all-out brawl.”