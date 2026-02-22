Ottawa library sets March events

The Reddick Public Library District in Ottawa will host several programs and events in March.
Scheduled events include:
- Oscar Ballot Contest: Sunday, March 1, through Saturday, March 15. Attendees can select who they believe will win Academy Awards in select categories. The winner will receive a Roxy Cinemas Gift Card. The ballots can be submitted to the library’s circulation desk. Participants will be limited to one entry. Ballots are available near the library’s circulation desk and online at forms.gle/bXCbFsGLBfDBpib78. The contest is open to adults.
- Monthly Kit: Hibiscus: Monday, March 2. The kits include hibiscus tea and recipes. Participants will be limited to one kit. The kits are available while supplies last. The kits are intended for adults.
- Battle of the Books Week 1: Monday, March 2. Participants will be able to visit the library’s children’s department and discuss the best books they have ever read. The books must be suitable for children ages 12 and under. The program is open to children.
- Story Time at the Woodland: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 2 at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa. Attendees can listen to stories and music, hike, and create a craft. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event.
- Oreo Taste Testing: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2. Participants will be able to try various Oreo flavors and vote for the best Oreo flavor. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event. The event is intended for children and teens.
- Wits Workout: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. Attendees can learn about to to keep brains healthy and challenge the brain. The workout will be led by the University of Illinois Extension. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit reddicklibrary.libnet.info/events. The workout is open to adults ages 60 and older.
- Ready, Set, Read: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. The program includes themed stories, crafts, and songs. The program is intended for children ages three to five.
- Teen Movie Theater: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Participants will be able to watch a screening of the movie “She’s the Man.” Popcorn also will be served. The event is open to teens in seventh through 12th grades.
- Shake, Rattle, Read: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, and 25. Attendees can engage in songs, themed stories, and a craft. The program is intended for children ages newborn to three.
- Jitterbugs: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Participants will be able to create a self-spinning magnetic ladybug toy. The event is open to children in third through sixth grades.
- Beginner Fermentation: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Attendees can explore fermentation fundamentals. The program is intended for adults.
- Escape the Study Room Game--Leprechaun Chase: Saturday, March 7, through Sunday, March 22. Participants will be able to solve the riddles of the leprechaun King Brian. A prize also will be awarded. The event is open to children.
- Loop Group: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 7, 14, 21, and 28. Attendees can learn how to knit or crochet. The program is intended for adults.
- Manga Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Participants will be able to discuss “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End!” and its anime adaptation. The club is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Girls Who Code Club: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Attendees can learn about medicine and technology. Tutorials are available online at hq.girlswhocode.com. The third through fifth grade club code is IL66138 and the sixth through 12th grade club code is IL66139. The club is open to students in third through fifth grades and sixth through 12th grades.
- Battle of the Books Week 2: Sunday, March 8. Participants will be able to vote for the top 20 favorite books.
- Board of Trustees Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, March 9. Attendees can view the board’s monthly meeting.
- DIY Morse Code Bracelets: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Participants will be able to create a bracelet featuring a Morse code message. The event is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Wednesday Evening Book Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Attendees can discuss the book “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans. The book group is open to adults.
- Washi Tape Bracelets: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Participants will be able to design and make washi tape art to wear as a bracelet. The program is intended for students in kindergarten through second grade.
- Bingo: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Attendees can play bingo for a chance to win gift cards. The event is open to adults.
- Tech Time: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, March 13. Participants will receive hands-on technology assistance from library staff. The program is intended for adults.
- Battle of the Books Week 3: Sunday, March 15. Attendees can vote for their top 10 favorite books.
- Financial Faceoff: The Ultimate Money Showdown with Financial Plus: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Participants will be able to play head-to0head elimination style trivia with Financial Plus Credit Union. Registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event. The event is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Mystery Monday Book Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 16. The club will discuss “The Holdout” by Graham Moore. Book copies are available for check out. The club is intended for adults.
- Dungeons and Dragons: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16. Attendees can take part in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. The program is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Artist’s Workshop: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Participants will be able to work on art pieces. The workshop is intended for adults.
- Teen Volunteer Meeting: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Attendees can learn about earning volunteer hours by assisting with behind-the-scenes tasks and improving the library’s teen services. The meeting is open to students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Voter Registration: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Participants will be able to register to vote. Attendees must bring a photo ID, proof of address, and be 18 or older by Tuesday, Nov. 3. The registration is intended for adults.
- Bees and Beekeeping: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Attendees can learn about bees and beekeeping from Illinois Valley Beekeeping Association President Warren Norris. The event features demonstration hives, suits, tools, and honey-filled frames. The event is open to adults.
- Illinois Libraries Present: Beyond the Page with Percival Everett: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, online. Participants will be able to learn about author Percival Everett’s work review and research and revision writing process. American Sign Language interpretation and closed captioning will also be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/ILPPercivalEverett.
- Battle of the Books: Week 4: Sunday, March 22. Attendees can vote for their favorite book. The winning book will be announced on Monday, March 30.
- Lego Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Participants will be able to create daydream-themed Lego builds. The Lego creations may be displayed in the library’s children’s department.
- Afternoon Tea & Tolkien: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. Attendees can celebrate National Tolkien Reading Day with treats, tea, and their favorite J.R.R. Tolkien stories. The event is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.
- Kid’s Book Club: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 26. The club will discuss “Secret Pizza Party” by Adam Rubin and create a craft. Book copies are available for check out. The club is open to children in kindergarten through third grades.
- Food for Thought Book Club: Skinnytaste Simple by Gina Homolka: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Participants will be able to create a cookbook recipe and share their opinions on the cooking results. Cookbooks are available for checkout. The club is intended for adults.
- Escape the Study Room Game: Rescue Peter Rabbit: Saturday, March 28, through Sunday, April 12. Attendees can solve riddles to help Peter Rabbit escape Mr. McGregor’s garden. Prizes will be awarded. The program is open to children and teens.
- Crafter Hours: Cupcake Liner Flowers: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Participants will be able to make a cupcake liner bouquet. Due to limited space, registration is required. To register, call 815-434-0509 or visit the library or reddicklibrary.libnet.info/event. The event is intended for adults.
- Homeschool Art: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 30. Attendees can learn about different charcoal art techniques and create an art piece. Participants should wear clothes that can get messy.
- Watercolor Bunnies: 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Participants will be able to make watercolor bunny value studies with illustrator Catherine Rayner. The program is open to children in third through sixth grades.
- Yappers Book Club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. Attendees can read books or work on schoolwork or a project. The club is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades.