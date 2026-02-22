Bureau County Property Transfers: Jan. 16-31, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Jan. 16, 2026

Deanne Jolley McCartney (tr), Charles Jolley Trust and Helen Jolley Trust to Brandner Farms LLC, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 15 in Selby Township, $1,375,231.

Gary Grady (decd) and Deborah Grady to Debra Whitley, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $346,000.

Deanne Jolley McCartney (tr), Charles Jolley Trust, Helen Jolley Trust, Ann Martin (tr), Sarah Martin (tr), Ann Martin Trust and Sarah Martin Trust to Levisay Family Limited Partnership, trustees’ deed, part of Section 5 in Selby Township, $1,415,949.

Brian Finney (tr), Doris Finney Trust and V W Finney Trust to Julie Bodmer, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Westfield Township, $606,929.20.

Diane May Wallace, Larry Peterson and Ronald Peterson to Donielle and Joseph Fritz, joint tenancy deed, parts of Section 17 in Wyanet Township, $260,000.

Lorna Ribas to T & T Family Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 33 in Tiskilwa, $65,000.

Jan. 20, 2026

Egan Hicks to Nicholas Mecum, warranty deed, part of Lot 17 and part of Lot 18 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $125,000.

Laura Orr, Delbert Zimmerlein, Edward Zimmerlein, Marianne Zimmerlein, Nicholas Zimmerlein and Todd Zimmerlein to Nicholas Zimmerlein, warranty deed, parts of Section 5 in LaMoille Township, $225,000.

David and Pamela Horras to Amanda and Jacob Spiegel, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Deer Run North, Sec. 35-16-9, in Princeton, $410,000.

Jan. 21, 2026

Dorinda and Robert Lange to Brandi and Jason Dye, warranty deed, Lot C in Shifflett’s Addition in Walnut, $175,000.

Jonathon Zembrzuski to Brandon Compton and Kayla Zielinski, warranty deed, part of Section 23 in Wyanet Township, $214,000.

Kerry Sharp to Michelle Salinas, warranty deed, parts of Section 24 in LaMoille Township, $199,000.

Jan. 22, 2026

Dominic Lavia to Anthony Avelar, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 3 in Neponset, $35,000.

Jan. 23, 2026

Tracey Maxey (AIF) and Glenn Rasmussen to Luke McCook, warranty deed, Lot 11 and part of Lot 12 in Roseling’s Addition in Manlius, $225,000.

Jeffrey Wessel to Nathan and Sara Edlefson, warranty deed, Section 10 in Manlius Township, $520,000.

Ani Petros to Naomi Knudtson, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Walnut, $80,000.

Jan. 27, 2026

Sherry Carter, Vic Carter and Victor Carter to Kristin Anderson and Tammy Robinson, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 14 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $150,500.

Martha Hines to Ethan and Kendra Wright, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Cass Addition in Wyanet, $20,000.

Roxanne Kuhlemier (ex), Ruth Wangelin (decd) and Rodney Wangelin to Daryl Headings, executor deed, parts of Section 36 in Fairfield Township, $561,258.

Roxanne Kuhlemier (tr), Richard Wangelin (decd), Rodney Wangelin (tr) and Richard Wangelin Trust to Daryl Headings, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 36 in Fairfield Township, $561,258.

Jan. 28, 2026

Innovation Title LLC (tr) to Ming Ji Zhang, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Block 87 and part of Lot 2 in Block 87 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $49,500.

Ashley Wiggim to SAASA LLC, warranty deed, Lot 16 in Block 5 and part of Lot 15 in Block 5 in Manlius, $60,000.

Jan. 29, 2026

Vickie Scoma to Ashley and Brian Lock, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Hall Township, $100,000.

Marjorie Bass to Amanda and Christopher Shodin, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Block 12 in North Addition in Princeton, $144,000.

Jan. 30, 2026

Londa and Marvin Garretson to Yorktown Organics LLC Unit 1, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Fairfield Township and part of Section 7 in Fairfield Township, $250,000.

Jessica and Steven Newcomer to Jenny and Jessica Gerard, warranty deed, part of Section 27 in Westfield Township, $225,000.