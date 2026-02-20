Streator library events set for March

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., recently announced its upcoming events and programs for March.

Socks Scavenger Hunt: Monday, March 2, through Saturday, March 7. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Lego Club!: Monday, March 2, through Saturday, March 7. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is intended for children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

I saw it on Pinterest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is open to teens 10 and older.

Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is open to children ages 10 and older.

Music Adventures: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Attendees can dance, sing, and learn about different musical instruments.

Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Participants will be able to play modern and classic games. The event is intended for teens.

Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Attendees can research true crime, play a murder mystery game, and discuss whodunits. The meetup is open to teens and adults.

Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5. Participants will be able to learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goode nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

Crafts with Grace: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Attendees can work on crafts in a safe space. The event is open to adults.

Evening Acrylics: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older.

Bluey Playtime: Friday, March 6. Attendees can color a Bluey coloring sheet, listen to a Bluey book, and watch a Bluey show. The playtime is open to children.

Tech Tutorial: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7. Participants will be able to learn about iPhone tips and tricks. The event is intended for adults.

Science Saturday: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Attendees can participate in interactive experiments and science projects. The program is open to children ages five and older.