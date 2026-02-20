Princeton Logan captures eighth-grade SRC volleyball title: Thursday’s BCR roundup

The Princeton Logan eighth grade volleyball team captured the Starved Rock Conference tournament championship, defeating Mendota 25-16, 25-17 Thursday at Peru Parkside. Team members are (front row, left) Gabby Mucha, Breanna Fetzer, Emily Jaeger, Kendall Keutzer, Sadie Rutledge and Layla Monier; and (back row) Coach Andy Puck, Kalli Gaspererecz, Emma Hensley, Sadi Ori, Harper Sayler, Lydia Kyle, Ella Stocker, Annabelle Schlender, Adleigh Seitz and Coach Gina Puck. (Photo provided)

Peru earned third place in the eighth grade by defeating Spring Valley JFK in three sets.

Logan defeated No. 4 Spring Valley 25-23, 25-9 in Tuesday’s semifinals while Mendota defeated No. 2 Peru.

In the seventh grade, No. 1 Peru beat No. 5 Bureau Valley in two sets for the championship while Logan beat Mendota in three sets in the third-place match.

In Tuesday’s seventh-grade semifinals, the Storm upset No. 1 Mendota while Peru topped Princeton 29-27, 25-22

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BVEC Tournament: Top-seeded Bradford defeated Ladd 27-19 while host Princeton Christian Academy defeated LaMoille 24-18 for third place in Thursday’s finals of the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference Tournament at Howard Hoffman Memorial Gymnasium.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Bradford defeated LaMoille 30-14 while Ladd downed PCA 22-15.

WRESTLING

At Champaign: Princeton seniors Casey Etheridge and Augustus Swanson won their first two matches in the Class 1A state tournament on Thursday to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Etheridge beat Vandalia’s Zayne Zinkgraf by 15-0 technical fall in his first match in the 165-pound bracket. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Porta’s Justin Zimmerman by 9-7 decision.

Etheridge will face Coal City’s Mason Garner in the semifinals.

Swanson (113) opened with a 10-1 major decision over Yorkville Christian’s Phoeniz Senodenos. Swanson pinned Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Ian Rotramel in 1:38 in the quarterfinals.

Swanson will wrestle Mercer County’s Boston Morford in the semifinals.

Princeton sophomore Kane Dauber (138) beat Olympia’s Kenzer Burrell by 15-0 tech fall before losing 11-6 to Oakwood’s Devin Ehler in the quarterfinals.

Dauber will face the winner between McNamara’s Alex Kostecka and Lena-Winslow’s Mauricio Glass in a wrestleback on Friday.