McKenna Christiansen gives Illinois College a spark off the bench: BCR basketball college update

Former Hall standout McKenna Christiansen provided a spark off the bench for Illinois College on Saturday, Feb. 14 with a team-high 18 points in a 76-61 loss to Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc. (Illinois College)

Former Hall standout McKenna Christiansen is up to her old tricks for the Illinois College women’s basketball team in Jacksonville.

The sophomore guard provided a spark off the bench for the Blues (11-13) on Saturday, Feb. 14, with a team-high 18 points in a 76-61 loss to Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisc.

On the season, she is averaging 4.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. She is shooting 40% on 3-pointers, making 21 of 53 attempts.

She played in all 25 games as a freshman for the Lady Blues, averaging 3.5 ppg.

Thompson soars at Dubuque

Grady Thompson is flourishing in his junior season for the University of Dubuque.

The junior guard from Princeton is leading the Spartans (15-9) in scoring at 18.3 ppg, shooting 42% overall from the field, 31% on 3s and 82% from the free-throw line.

He had a season-high 33 points in 36 minutes in a 71-69 loss to Buena Vista on Jan. 3. He’s also had six other games with 24 or more, including 29, 28 and 27 point efforts.

Grady Thompson (Photo provided by UD)

On the Hilltop

Freshmen Ashlyn Ehm of St. Bede is leading the IVCC women in scoring at 13.1 ppg.

Quinn McClain of St. Bede and a pair of Putnam County products, sophomores Ava Hatton and Sarah Johnson are also on the team.

Coltyn Buck of Dalzell, who played for Princeton Christian Academy, is a freshmen member of the IVCC men’s team.

Starkey on St. Ambrose JV

Princeton’s Jimmy Starkey is a sophomore member of the JV team at St. Ambrose University.