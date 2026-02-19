Oglesby honors longtime public servant Ken Ficek with key to the city

Ken Ficek thought he was simply getting a plaque honoring his 55 years’ service to Oglesby, including city council and the plan commission. The Oglesby City Council had something else in mind. Tuesday, Ficek was surprised with a key to the city. Joining Mayor Jason Curran (right) in presenting the key to Ficek were (from left) former mayors Dom Rivara, Don Finley and Alan Pittman. (Former Mayor George Cullinan was unwell but did send his greetings.) It is believed to be the first time a key to the city was conferred in Oglesby. (Photo by Kimberly Curran)

Ken Ficek thought he was simply getting a plaque honoring his 55 years’ service to Oglesby, including the city council and the plan commission. The Oglesby City Council had something else in mind.

Tuesday, Ficek was surprised with a key to the city. Joining Mayor Jason Curran (right) in presenting the key to Ficek were (from left) former mayors Dom Rivara, Don Finley and Alan Pittman. (Former Mayor George Cullinan was unwell but did send his greetings.) It is believed to be the first time a key to the city was conferred in Oglesby.