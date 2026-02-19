Neighborhood Forest offering free trees for children

Neighborhood Forest is working with the Graves-Hume Library in Mendota to give adults the ability to get a free tree for their child and give them the joy of planting and watching their very own tree grow. (Scott Anderson)

“We are on a mission to give every child the priceless joy of planting and watching trees grow,” co-founders of Neighborhood Forest, Vikas and Priya Narula, said. “Our dream is to reach every child in North America and eventually the world.”

Registration for a free tree for a child is open through Mar 15.

To register, support the mission, or donate, visit the Neighborhood Forest website.

Neighborhood Forest works today to inspire children to plant trees, care for nature and help create greener, healthier neighborhoods.