Princeton wrestlers Augustus Swanson, Kane Dauber, Casey Etheridge take aim at state

Princeton's Augustus Swanson (left), Casey Etheriidge and Kane Dauber are returning to State. They each placed at the Byron Sectional. (Provided by PHS wrestling)

Princeton wrestlers Augustus Swanson, Kane Dauber and Casey Etheridge have made it back to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament, each a runner-up at the Byon Sectional.

Now they want to rise on the podium. The state tournament opens Thursday morning at the State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Swanson will take a 44-2 record to Champaign at 113 pounds, looking to make it back to the podium for the second time. He placed fifth in 2024. Swanson will open against Phoenix Senodenos (28-5) of Yorkville Christian, who placed third at the Coal City Sectional.

Etheridge (43-6), who finished fourth at state last year, will take his first step to return to the podium against Zane Zinkgraf (20-6) of Vandalia. Zinkgraf placed third at the Vandalia Sectional by a 13-12 decision.

Dauber (25-3) will open against Kenzer Burrell (36-15) of Stanford Olympia in the first round at 138. Burrell finished third in the Olympia Sectional with a 4-3 win. Dauber placed fifth at state last year.

Tiger coach Steve Amy said his Tigers are locked in.

“The state tournament is what we look forward to all year. It’s the tournament where all of your years of hard work shines through,” he said. “We will have some tough matches along the way and are looking forward to competing.”

Swanson and Etheridge are ready make the most of their last hurrah.

“I’m really looking forward to state and I am planning on finishing strong with the state title,” Swanson said.

“I felt like I left a lot out on the mat (at sectional). But nothing truly matters until next week, so we’ll see what next week brings,” Etheridge said.

There will be a state send-off for the boys beginning at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday from the high school.