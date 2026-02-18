Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in La Salle arrest, release frustrates prosecutor

He’s charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding. The car, which was stolen, damaged a fire hydrant. Police say Jaymeson Pogreba was drinking and his license was revoked.

The 24-year-old La Salle man was scheduled for release later Wednesday after appearing in La Salle County Circuit Court.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said none of his offenses are detainable under the SAFE-T Act and there was no choice but to grant him pre-trial release.

“I don’t like it at all,” Navarro said. “It’s taking the decision out of the hands of the state’s attorney’s office and putting it in the hands of the legislature that passed this stupid law.”

In a Wednesday news release, La Salle police said officers on routine patrol observed a vehicle commit “multiple traffic violations” at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday near Third and Crosat streets.

“As officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver attempted to flee from police, leading to a short pursuit during which the suspect committed additional traffic violations and placed the public at risk,” the report stated. “During the pursuit, officers were able to observe that the driver was wearing gloves and a mask. The driver struck a fire hydrant and then fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.”

So far, Pogreba has been charged with three felonies, led by unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison. He’s also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding – one count alleges property damage, the other alleges he sped 21 mph above the posted limit – and could face one to three years.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving while revoked.

“This type of reckless, criminal behavior will not be tolerated in the City of La Salle,” La Salle Police Chief Jason Stubler said in a statement. “Fleeing from law enforcement, driving under the influence, and stealing a motor vehicle show a complete disregard for others’ property and for public safety.

“I commend our officers for their alert observations, professionalism, and decisive action. Their commitment to protecting our residents is evident every day, and this arrest is a direct result of their dedication.”