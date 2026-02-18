Eastwood Golf Course in Streator temporarily closes due to wet conditions

The Eastwood Golf Course in Streator announced a temporary closure due to weather conditions making the course too soft to play on.

Owner Shane Hill said the ground is frozen in spots, with frost lines impacting the greens and parking areas. Hill added that this is his first year owning the course, and the decision to close was made to protect the turf.

“We just don’t want to tear up the golf course,” Hill said. “It’s way too wet to have carts and people hitting balls on the greens at this time.”

The course hopes to reopen later this week, with Hill noting that conditions could allow golfers to possibly return by Wednesday or Thursday, depending on sun and wind.

Golfers are encouraged to check the course’s updates on the Eastwood’s Facebook page before planning a visit.