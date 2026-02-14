Granville library to screen ‘Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard’ Feb. 17

The Putnam County Public Library District will hold a free screening of the documentary “Free Renty: Lanier v. Harvard” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the library’s Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

The one-hour and 34-minute documentary follows Tamara Lanier as she fights to reclaim daguerreotypes of her great-great-great-grandfather Renty.

The film traces Lanier’s legal battle against Harvard University and explores how the images symbolize the country’s unresolved reckoning with slavery, racist pseudoscience, and white supremacy’s legacy. The documentary also features civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, author Ta-Nehisi Coates, and scholars Ariella Azoulay and Tina Campt.

For more information, call 815-339-2038.