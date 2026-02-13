Somonauk/Leland wraps up undefeated Little 10 championship: The Times Thursday Roundup

The Somonauk/Leland girls basketball team topped Earlville on Thursday to complete an undefeated Little Ten Conference regular season championship. (Provided by Somonauk High School)

Girls basketball

Somonauk/Leland 52, Earlville 25: At Earlville, the Bobcats secured an undefeated Little Ten Conference regular-season championship with the victory over the Red Raiders on Thursday.

It’s the first league title for the program since being tri-champs in 1999 and first unbeaten championship since 1994.

Somonauk/Leland (14-13, 6-0) was led by Ashley McCoy (15 points), Ella Roberts (11 points), Kiley Mason (seven points), Leah Norris (six points, 10 rebounds), Alexa Larson (five points, two assists, three steals), Abby Hohmann (four points, five rebounds), Mackenna McMahan (two points, three rebounds, three blocks), Kennedy Barshinger (two points, six rebounds) and Macey Kinney (four rebounds, three assists).

East Peoria 63, Streator 46: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs fell short against the Raiders.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator with 21 points, with Isabel Gutierrez adding 11 points, and Alexis Thomas chipping in nine points and seven rebounds.

Serena 40, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: At Serena, the Huskers picked up the LTC win over the visiting Royals.

Kendall Whiteaker led Serena (16-15, 4-2) with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Anna Hjerpe had 11 points and nine rebounds, Parker Twait eight points and three rebounds, and Finley Jobst four points and four rebounds.

Tremont 72, Fieldcrest 46: At Tremont, the Knights trailed 25-6 after one and 40-19 at the half in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss to the Turks to finish the regular season.

Fieldcrest (13-17, 4-8) was led by 19 points from TeriLynn Timmerman, while Leah Armes and Ivory Bryant added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Boys basketball

IMSA 53, Earlville 17: At Aurora, the Red Raiders (1-25, 1-7) dropped the LTC contest to the Titans.