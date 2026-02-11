La Salle County grand jury: Feb. 10, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Tayvius D. Sanders, 25, of Spring Valley (domestic battery)

Ivy M. Learned, 22, of DePue (two counts of aggravated DUI)

Hans L. Christensen, 44, of Hopewell (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Tiffany V. Gray, 36, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Michael S. Magana, 38, of Streator (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding; two counts of driving while revoked; unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Khalid M. Norwood, 31, of Streator (aggravated battery)

Kemi K. Drink, 30, of Ottumwa, Iowa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Melvin L. Smith, 36, of Ottawa (three counts of driving while revoked)

Michael P. Flaherty, 47, of Ladd (criminal trespass to a residence)

Jonathon M. Barsztaitis, 38, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Brandon J. Deblecourt, 52, of Summit Argo (aggravated DUI; operating a commercial motor vehicle under the influence)

Allen L. Freeman, 34, homeless (retail theft)

Timmothy Harris, 18, of Ottawa (criminal damage to property; resisting a peace officer)

Shane L. Ross, 29, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa (aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon)

Harley S. Brown, 19, of Adair (traveling to meet a minor; solicitation to meet a child)

Nicholas R. Carlson, 30, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

Jacqueline O. Connolly, 21, of Morris (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Shanon E. Friddle, 47, of Seneca (aggravated battery; domestic battery)

Jackson B. Yeager, 34, of Colona (five counts of possession of child sex abuse images; five counts of unlawful videotaping)

Kayla McCarthy, 24, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Damien M. Johnson, 32, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)