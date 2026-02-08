Streator man pleads to predatory criminal sexual assault

A Streator man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a child younger than 13.

Bernard W. Fairman III, 38, also listed in Champaign, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a blind plea to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony carrying an extended sentencing range up to 60 years.

In exchange for his pleas, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to limit their recommendation to an aggregate sentence of 20 years. The resulting prison time is subject to the state’s Truth in Sentencing Act, which requires certain felons to serve at least 85% of their sentences.

Fairman will have an opportunity to address Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni at sentencing on April 23.

In open court, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said authorities were alerted in May 2024 to reports of illicit sexual contact with a minor starting before the child had turned 10.

Kidder said prosecutors also were prepared to show digital evidence in which Fairman tried to defend his conduct and/or blame the victim. Fairman was eventually picked up in Arizona, where he’d fled after learning of the investigation.