La Salle County marriage licenses: Jan. 30, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30, 2026.

Conner Raymond Czarnecki of Marseilles and Claire Hattie Wren of Marseilles

Brandon Joseph Anderson of Ottawa and Alexis Nicole Kane of Ottawa

Brennen Gehrig Yuvan of Bureau and Lily Ann Bonnell of Spring Valley

Josiah James Stebbins of Ottawa and Shannon Marie Beard of Ottawa

Gavin Gage Stephens of Marseilles and Ava Jean Grskovic of Marseilles

Logan John Mondy of Seneca and Sereena Lynn Wooton of Seneca

Jack Thomas Lee Richardson of Streator and Lexi McKenna Vogel of Ottawa

Gabriel Vance Larson of Ottawa and Andrea Christine Sameh Elmihi of Ottawa

Joshua David Nelson of La Salle and Sarah Kathryn Ormond of La Salle

Margarita Stonyte of Milwaukee, Wis. and Kailee Ann Brichta of Milwaukee, Wis.

Ryan Scott Pratl of Willowbrook and Hannah Marie Leonetti of Yorkville

Nickolas Daniel Gilbert of Earlville and Merri-Kristina Morning Star Haas of Earlville

Jinkang Jiang of La Salle and Xingwang Hu of La Salle

Aaron Munoz Barrera of Streator and Yosadhara Abigail Briceno Galindo of Streator

Johnny Jay Goplin of Streator and Felicity Joy Solomon of Ottawa