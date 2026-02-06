La Salle County marriage licenses: Jan. 30, 2026

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from Jan. 1 through Jan. 30, 2026.
Conner Raymond Czarnecki of Marseilles and Claire Hattie Wren of Marseilles
Brandon Joseph Anderson of Ottawa and Alexis Nicole Kane of Ottawa
Brennen Gehrig Yuvan of Bureau and Lily Ann Bonnell of Spring Valley
Josiah James Stebbins of Ottawa and Shannon Marie Beard of Ottawa
Gavin Gage Stephens of Marseilles and Ava Jean Grskovic of Marseilles
Logan John Mondy of Seneca and Sereena Lynn Wooton of Seneca
Jack Thomas Lee Richardson of Streator and Lexi McKenna Vogel of Ottawa
Gabriel Vance Larson of Ottawa and Andrea Christine Sameh Elmihi of Ottawa
Joshua David Nelson of La Salle and Sarah Kathryn Ormond of La Salle
Margarita Stonyte of Milwaukee, Wis. and Kailee Ann Brichta of Milwaukee, Wis.
Ryan Scott Pratl of Willowbrook and Hannah Marie Leonetti of Yorkville
Nickolas Daniel Gilbert of Earlville and Merri-Kristina Morning Star Haas of Earlville
Jinkang Jiang of La Salle and Xingwang Hu of La Salle
Aaron Munoz Barrera of Streator and Yosadhara Abigail Briceno Galindo of Streator
Johnny Jay Goplin of Streator and Felicity Joy Solomon of Ottawa