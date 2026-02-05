Earlville Public Library to host adult craft night

The Earlville Public Library is hosting an adult craft night from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 18.

The Earlville Public Library is hosting an adult craft night from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 18.

The event’s craft is going to be a paint-by-number canvas. Participants will be given a pre-drawn painting and will have the ability to fill in spots with paint provided by the library.

The event is for people ages 18 and up, but if there are spots available, those under the age of 18 will be permitted.

Spots are filling up fast, so if you’re interested, call 815-246-9543 or email earlvillelibrary@yahoo.com.