La Salle revises alcohol sales ordinance

Council votes 6-0 to allow daily alcohol sales under new policy

La Salle City Hall (Shaw Local News Network)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

La Salle City Council has revised its alcohol sales ordinance, removing restrictions on Christmas Eve sales and allowing alcohol to be sold between 2 and 6 a.m. daily.

The council voted 6-0 in favor of the change with no discussion. Aldermen Bob Thompson and T. “Boo” Herndon were absent.

The revised ordinance removes the previous prohibition on alcohol sales between 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and regular business hours the following day, according to city documents.

“We figured – let’s let the restaurants and stores decide that. We can let the bars decide that too,” La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said.

