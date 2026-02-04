La Salle revises alcohol sales ordinance

La Salle City Council has revised its alcohol sales ordinance, removing restrictions on Christmas Eve sales and allowing alcohol to be sold between 2 and 6 a.m. daily.

The council voted 6-0 in favor of the change with no discussion. Aldermen Bob Thompson and T. “Boo” Herndon were absent.

The revised ordinance removes the previous prohibition on alcohol sales between 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and regular business hours the following day, according to city documents.

“We figured – let’s let the restaurants and stores decide that. We can let the bars decide that too,” La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said.