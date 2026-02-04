Bureau Valley tops Wethersfield for senior night win: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Bureau Valley celebrated its seniors on Senior Night at the Storm Cellar Tuesday, including statistician Atticus Middleton, Zac Wiggim, Wyatt Novotny, Brad Schoff, Brandon Carrington, Logan Philhower and manager Jaycelyn Michlig. (Graphic provided by BVHS)

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 54, Wethersfield 46: The Storm scored a senior night victory by defeating the Geese in a Lincoln Trail Conference game at the Storm Cellar Tuesday night.

Carson Gruber led the Storm (5-14, 4-4) with 17 points and Wyatt Birkey had 14. The Storm also got seven points each from Carter Chhim, Blake Foster and Zac Wiggim.

Annawan 54, Princeville 21: Pierce Childs (17) and Cole Goodley (15) combined for 32 points to lead the Braves to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Annawan.

Maddux Heitzler added nine points for the Braves, who improved to 15-5 overall, 7-1 in the Lincoln Trail.

Hinckley-Big Rock 75, LaMoille 34: Connor Deering had 15 points for the Lions in a loss to the No. 2 Royals in the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.

The Lions will return to tournament play in the consolation bracket against the host Bobcats at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls basketball

St. Bede 73, Newark 21: Lili McClain scored 19 points to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Newark.

Also for St. Bede (16-11), Hannah Heiberger had 12 points, Savannah Bray had 10 and Hanna Waszkowiak added nine.