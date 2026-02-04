Bureau Valley tops Wethersfield for senior night win: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Boys basketball
Bureau Valley 54, Wethersfield 46: The Storm scored a senior night victory by defeating the Geese in a Lincoln Trail Conference game at the Storm Cellar Tuesday night.
Carson Gruber led the Storm (5-14, 4-4) with 17 points and Wyatt Birkey had 14. The Storm also got seven points each from Carter Chhim, Blake Foster and Zac Wiggim.
Annawan 54, Princeville 21: Pierce Childs (17) and Cole Goodley (15) combined for 32 points to lead the Braves to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Annawan.
Maddux Heitzler added nine points for the Braves, who improved to 15-5 overall, 7-1 in the Lincoln Trail.
Hinckley-Big Rock 75, LaMoille 34: Connor Deering had 15 points for the Lions in a loss to the No. 2 Royals in the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk.
The Lions will return to tournament play in the consolation bracket against the host Bobcats at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Girls basketball
St. Bede 73, Newark 21: Lili McClain scored 19 points to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Newark.
Also for St. Bede (16-11), Hannah Heiberger had 12 points, Savannah Bray had 10 and Hanna Waszkowiak added nine.