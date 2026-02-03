Peru library events set for February

The Peru Public Library will host several programs and events in February.

The events schedule includes:

Tween Scene: Mardi Gras Celebration: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3. Attendees will be able to learn about Mardi Gras. The program also includes games and crafts. The program is open to children ages nine to 11. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

Kids' Winter Olympics: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16. Participants can play Winter Olympic Sports-inspired mini games. The event is intended for children ages five to eight. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

Brick Builders: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17. Attendees will be able to build Lego creations. The program is open to children.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27. Participants can roll, cut, and shape taste-safe Playdough. The event is intended for children ages one to four. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

Books and Babies: 9:30 a.m. Mondays. The program includes stories, songs, rhymes, and playing. The program is open to babies ages six weeks to 23 months.

Thursday Tots: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. The event features crafts, songs, stories, and rhymes. The event is intended for children ages two to four. Registration is required. To register, call 815-223-0229.

Teen Game Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Attendees will be able to participate in games. Snacks also will be served. The game night is open to teens ages 12 to 18.

Anime and Manga Club: 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, in the library's lower-level meeting room. Participants can discuss their favorite anime and manga, learn about new series, and connect with fans. Snacks will be served. The club is intended for teens in sixth through 12th grades.

Wellness Wednesday with IHCC: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. The program includes free pulse oximeter, blood glucose, and blood pressure health screenings. Attendees must fast for eight to 12 hours before the blood glucose screenings. Participants also will be able to learn about personalized home care. The program is open to adults.

Planning a Disney World Vacation: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Attendees will be able to learn about how to plan the perfect Disney World trip. The event is intended for adults.

Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18. Participants can watch a movie screening. Drinks and snacks will be served. The screening is open to adults.

Grow Light Workshop: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25. Attendees will be able to learn about starting seeds indoors basics and step-by-step grow light station construction instructions. Due to limited space, registration is required. Registration costs $10. To register, call 815-223-0229.

For more information, visit perulibrary.org.