Nolan Price sets 3s record, Woodland shoots past Midland: The Times Monday Roundup

Boys basketball

Woodland 65, Midland 58: At rural Varna on Monday, Nolan Price sank four 3-pointers to set a new single-season school record for 3s, and the visiting Warriors remained atop the Tri-County Conference standings with the win over the Timberwolves.

Price – who now has 97 made 3-pointers this season, besting Tucker Hill’s recently set school record of 96 – finished with a team-best 23 points. Nate Berry and Jaron Follmer contribued 16 apiece, with Grant Wissen scoring five.

Woodland led 32-22 at halftime.

Roanoke-Benson 65, Flanagan-Cornell 47: At Roanoke, the visiting Falcons could not defuse the Rockets, falling to 6-16 on the winter.

Girls basketball

Seneca 60, Newark 15: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (10-16) prevailed in the nonconference contest, leading 16-2 after one quarter.

Tessa Krull (16 points), Gryasen Provance (15) and Camryn Stecken (11) all scored in double digits for Seneca, with Marlie Lissy and Gracie Smith adding five points apiece.

Jade Mitchell scored seven points for Newark.

Ridgeview 48, Fieldcrest 41: At Colfax, the visiting Knights dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.

Pru Mangan scored 16 points and TeriLynn Timmerman 11 for Fieldcrest.

GCMS 66, FCW 37: At Flanagan, host Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (9-15 overall, 1-9 Heart of Illinois) fell in HOIC action despite 13 points from Emma Palaschak.

Ava Price and Kora Edens pitched in eight points apiece for FCW, with Jaylei Leininger adding five.

Princeton 49, Marquette 39: At Princeton, the visiting Crusaders suffered the nonconference loss to the Tigresses.

Kaitlyn Davis (16 points, six rebounds, six steals), Kinley Rick (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Hunter Hopkins (nine points, six assists) paced the Marquette attack.