Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

McNabb Library to host watercolor workshop on Feb. 11

Putnam County Library

Putnam County Library

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch invites the public to “Splash of Color: Watercolor Workshop,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.

In this fun, hands-on art activity participants will create unique Valentine’s Day–themed artwork using watercolors and the wax-resist technique. No experience is necessary — just bring your creativity and enjoy experimenting with color and texture to make a heartfelt masterpiece.

This program is free and open to the public, and all supplies will be provided. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is located at 322 W. Main St., McNabb.

Putnam CountyIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesBCRLibraryLibrary programs
Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.