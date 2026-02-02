McNabb Library to host watercolor workshop on Feb. 11

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch invites the public to “Splash of Color: Watercolor Workshop,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.

In this fun, hands-on art activity participants will create unique Valentine’s Day–themed artwork using watercolors and the wax-resist technique. No experience is necessary — just bring your creativity and enjoy experimenting with color and texture to make a heartfelt masterpiece.

This program is free and open to the public, and all supplies will be provided. For more information, call 815-339-2038. The library is located at 322 W. Main St., McNabb.