A look at the Hall Red Devils 1,000-point club

Addison Fusinetti holds sign honoring Braden Curran (33) of Hall scoring 1,000 career points on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Addison Fusinetti holds sign honoring Braden Curran (33) of Hall scoring 1,000 career points on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. He became the Red Devils' 13th 1,000-point scorer, now with 1,009 points. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall senior Braden Curran became the 13th 1,000-point scorer in Red Devils boys basketball history on Saturday, scoring 20 points to raise his career totals to 1,009.

Former All-Stater Shawn Jeppson, who was a teammate of Curran’s dad, Adam, tops the Red Devils’ scoring charts with 1,829. He also went on to score 1,000 points at Illinois State University.

Here’s a look at the Red Devils’ 1,000-point Club:

PlayerPoints
Shawn Jeppson (1994-98)1,829
Mac Resetich (2019-23)1,348
Brett Fanning (2011-14)1,238
Rollie Himes (1972-75)1,209
Derek Zeman (1985-88)1,176
Trez Rybarczyk (2018-21)1,166
Jeff Sebben (1977-80)1,149
Harold Meek (1944-46)1,124
Korby Kasperski (2004-08)1,101
Ryan Peterson (1989-92)1,079
Ray Mack (1956-58)1,066
Ken Meek (1950-52)1,017
Braden Curran (2023-present)1,009
Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL