A look at the Hall Red Devils 1,000-point club

Hall senior Braden Curran became the 13th 1,000-point scorer in Red Devils boys basketball history on Saturday, scoring 20 points to raise his career totals to 1,009.
Former All-Stater Shawn Jeppson, who was a teammate of Curran’s dad, Adam, tops the Red Devils’ scoring charts with 1,829. He also went on to score 1,000 points at Illinois State University.
Here’s a look at the Red Devils’ 1,000-point Club:
|Player
|Points
|Shawn Jeppson (1994-98)
|1,829
|Mac Resetich (2019-23)
|1,348
|Brett Fanning (2011-14)
|1,238
|Rollie Himes (1972-75)
|1,209
|Derek Zeman (1985-88)
|1,176
|Trez Rybarczyk (2018-21)
|1,166
|Jeff Sebben (1977-80)
|1,149
|Harold Meek (1944-46)
|1,124
|Korby Kasperski (2004-08)
|1,101
|Ryan Peterson (1989-92)
|1,079
|Ray Mack (1956-58)
|1,066
|Ken Meek (1950-52)
|1,017
|Braden Curran (2023-present)
|1,009