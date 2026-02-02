A look at the Hall Red Devils 1,000-point club

Addison Fusinetti holds sign honoring Braden Curran (33) of Hall scoring 1,000 career points on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. He became the Red Devils' 13th 1,000-point scorer, now with 1,009 points. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Hall senior Braden Curran became the 13th 1,000-point scorer in Red Devils boys basketball history on Saturday, scoring 20 points to raise his career totals to 1,009.

Former All-Stater Shawn Jeppson, who was a teammate of Curran’s dad, Adam, tops the Red Devils’ scoring charts with 1,829. He also went on to score 1,000 points at Illinois State University.

Here’s a look at the Red Devils’ 1,000-point Club: