L-P’s Aiden McCray advances to final day of state bowling: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING

At O’Fallon: La Salle-Peru junior Aiden McCray rolled a 1,218 six-game series at the state tournament Friday at St. Clair to make the cut for Saturday’s final round.

McCray, who is in 64th place, bowled a 198-223-197 in the morning session and rolled a 154-200-246 in the afternoon session.

The top 12 teams and top 30 individuals not on an advancing team qualify for Saturday’s final round.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Princeton 63, Kewanee 58: Jack Oester scored 20 points to lead the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Gavin Lanham had 15 points for Princeton (4-19, 1-6), while Ryan Jagers added 11 points.

Bureau Valley 69, United 59: The Storm earned a Lincoln Trail Conference win in Manlius to improve to 4-14 overall and 3-3 in conference.

Kaneland 78, LaSalle-Peru 60: The Cavaliers and Knights were tied at halftime before Kaneland pulled away for an Interstate 8 Conference loss in Maple Park.

Jameson Hill scored 15 points for L-P (15-7, 3-2 I-8), while Marion Persich added 13 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 58, Hall 34: The Red Devils fell to the Panthers in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Erie.

Leland 91, Earlville 36: The Red Raiders got 11 points from Landon Tirevold in the Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

Roanoke-Benson 57, Henry-Senachwine 26: The Mallards lost in the Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation final in Granville

Hinckley-Big Rock 79, LaMoille 33: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Hinckley.

El Paso-Gridley 53, Fieldcrest 26: The Knights fell to 11-10 overall and 2-4 in the Heart of Illinois Conference with a loss in Minonk.

Newark 71, DePue 36: The Little Giants slipped to 5-17 overall and 2-5 in the Little Ten Conference with a loss in DePue.