Princeton church holds Feb. 15 open house of new building

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton is hosting an open house of its new Community Life Center Building on Sunday, Feb. 15.

The open house will be held from 1:30-3:30 pm. Tours of the building and refreshments will be provided.

The mission statement of the church is, “Inviting people of all ages and backgrounds into a growing relationship with Christ.” Keeping the mission statement in mind, the vision for this building began in 2017. In January of 2020, the church voted to proceed with a capital campaign, and then COVID hit, halting the momentum. The campaign would not be launched until the spring of 2022. Groundbreaking began in September of that year.

The CLC was officially opened in the fall of 2025 and has already been a blessing to the church and to the community. The 13,000-square-foot facility houses five classrooms, a commercial-grade kitchen, and a 6,000-square-foot gym complete with basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts.

Evangelical Covenant Church is at 24 N. Main St., Princeton. The Community Life Center is located directly behind the main church building.

For more information, call the church office at 815-875-2124.