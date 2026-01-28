Shaw Local

Support Catholic schools at March 7 trivia night in Peru

Support the Academy of St. Carlo Acutis at a trivia night Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the JA Happ Gymnasium, Peru.

By Tom Collins

Support the Academy of St. Carlo Acutis at a trivia night on Saturday, March 7, at the JA Happ Gymnasium in Peru.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 per person to join teams of six to 10 players.

Participants are encouraged to dres in fan colors and team regalia.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and the three best-dressed players. There will be raffles and food for purchase.

To reserve a table, contact Mimi Borio at 815-220-1991 or mborio@academyofstcarlo.org

The event is presented by the ASCA Fundraising Committee.

