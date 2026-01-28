Learn about seed starting and saving with master gardeners

Learn the basics of seed starting and seed saving on 6-7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St, Ottawa.
Participants will learn practical techniques for starting seeds indoors, discover which seeds can be direct-sown outdoors, and explore methods for saving seeds from their own gardens to use in future seasons. Whether you’re new to gardening or a seasoned grower, this program offers valuable tips to help you plan and prepare for a successful harvest.
Register online at go.illinois.edu/SeedStartingSaving.
For questions or to arrange an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.