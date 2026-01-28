Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Learn about seed starting and saving with master gardeners

Feb. 26 program teaches indoor techniques, seed saving methods

Reddick Library in Ottawa

Learn the basics of seed starting and seed saving on 6-7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St, Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

By Tom Collins

Learn the basics of seed starting and seed saving on 6-7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St, Ottawa.

Participants will learn practical techniques for starting seeds indoors, discover which seeds can be direct-sown outdoors, and explore methods for saving seeds from their own gardens to use in future seasons. Whether you’re new to gardening or a seasoned grower, this program offers valuable tips to help you plan and prepare for a successful harvest.

Register online at go.illinois.edu/SeedStartingSaving.

For questions or to arrange an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.