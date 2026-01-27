Top-seed Woodland, No. 2 Marquette advance at 99th Tri-County Conference Tournament

Woodland's Nolan Prince lets go of a jump shot against Henry-Senachwine during the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 at Putnam County High School (Scott Anderson)

Despite getting off to slow starts, top-seed Woodland and No. 2 seed Marquette eventually earned victories in Monday evening’s quarterfinals of the 99th Tri-County Conference Tournament in R.M. Germano Gymnasium at Putnam County High School in Granville.

Woodland 61, Henry-Senachwine 45

After a slow start, the Warriors closed out the opening quarter on a 13-2 run to lead 16-5 over the No. 8-seeded Mallards. From there they held a 37-24 advantage at halftime and 55-34 heading to the final eight minutes.

Woodland (14-6) advances to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal against Tuesday’s winner between No. 4 St. Bede and No. 5 Dwight.

Henry-Senachwine plays the loser of St. Bede/Dwight at 6:30 on Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

Woodland - which hit 23 of 52 (44%) from the field and 10 of 25 from beyond the arc - was led by Nolan Price’s 23 points, which included seven 3-pointers, while Nate Berry added 15 points and five rebounds, Jaron Follmer nine points and six rebounds, and Grant Wissen seven points.

“We talked before the game tonight about not playing nervous about being the top seed, but to go out and play like we have been and show why we were given that ranking,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “We didn’t play Friday, weren’t able to get a lot done over the weekend with the weather and had E-learning today, so I thought we might come out a little rusty at times and we were.

“We didn’t play with our normal pace for much of the game, but we were able to get into enough of a flow as the game went on to continue to keep a solid double-digit advantage.

“Nolan is a gamer. He hasn’t shot the ball the last couple of weeks as well as had had to start the season, but tonight he was able to find his range. Nate was able to knock down a few shots as well and I thought Jaron had a nice all-around game for us.”

Henry-Senachwine (11-9) - which hit 16 of 51 (31%) from the floor and just 4 of 24 from the 3-point line - was led by a game-high 25 points and six rebounds from Carson Rowe. Rowe finished 9 of 13 shooting, including 4 of 8 from 3.

“The biggest keys tonight were that Woodland really executed well, and we couldn’t knock down a shot,” Henry-Senachwine coach Randy Westerdahl said. “This was probably one of our worst shooting games this season and I felt like we were getting open looks. Besides Carson, the ball just wasn’t going in the hoop for us.

“Woodland is very good and a very disciplined team, and it’s the reason they are unbeaten and leading our conference right now,” he continued. “We took care of the ball, kept them from going on big runs and stayed within striking distance most of the game, but the name of the game is putting the ball in the basket, and we just didn’t do that well enough tonight.”

Marquette's Luke McCullough shoots a jump shot against Midland during the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 at Putnam County High School (Scott Anderson)

Marquette 66, Midland 57

The Crusaders trailed 12-11 after one quarter, led 28-27 at the intermission and extended their lead to 45-39 heading to the fourth. The No. 7-seeded Timberwolves closed to within six points on a pair of occasions in the fourth, but Marquette maintained the lead thanks to 13 of 16 free throws in the final four minutes.

Marquette is back in action on Wednesday in the 7 p.m. semifinal against Tuesday winner of No. 3-seeded Seneca and No. 6-seeded Roanoke-Benson.

Marquette (15-5) - which hit 23 of 57 (40%) from the floor and recorded 16 of its 41 rebounds on the offensive end - was led by Alec Novotney’s game-best 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Luke McCullough posted 16 points and 10 rebounds, Lucas Craig 11 points and five rebounds, and Blayden Cassel eight points and 10 rebounds. McCullough and Craig each blocked a pair of shots

Midland (11-10) was led by 23 points and eight rebounds from Dominic Rosa while Landon McFadden added 11 points.

“I kind of figured we might come out sluggish tonight with not having school and things being out of sorts with the weather the way it’s been since last week,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “I thought in the third quarter we started to do a better job of getting the ball into the lane. We missed a ton of close shots, but I also thought we did a good job of hustling for offensive rebounds.

“The ball just wasn’t bouncing are way tonight, but we were able to gut it out. Down the stretch we took care of the ball really well and then did a good job of knocking down free throws.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we get to move on to play Wednesday and that was the goal.”