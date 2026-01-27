Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Streator Dairy Queen reopens for new season Tuesday

Ice cream shop resumes operations with daily hours 11 a.m. to 9 p.m

Dairy Queen four shakes

Dairy Queen in Streator will reopen for the new season on Tuesday. (Daily Journal)

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Dairy Queen in Streator will reopen for the new season on Tuesday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The shop is located at 2320 N. Bloomington St.

The ice cream shop closed for the season on Nov. 23.

