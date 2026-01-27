Streator Dairy Queen reopens for new season Tuesday

Dairy Queen in Streator will reopen for the new season on Tuesday. (Daily Journal)

Dairy Queen in Streator will reopen for the new season on Tuesday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The shop is located at 2320 N. Bloomington St.

The ice cream shop closed for the season on Nov. 23.

