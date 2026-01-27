Gloss Society opens in La Salle with stylists from closed Peru salon

From left, Jessica Addis-McLaughlin, Celia Lopez, Tana Mareta and Brittany Brown pose inside Gloss Society during the salon’s opening Monday, Jan. 5, at its new location, 2320 St. Vincent Ave. in La Salle. The four longtime stylists recently combined forces and relocated the business to the St. Vincent Avenue space. (Bill Freskos)

Gloss Society recently opened at 2320 Saint Vincent’s Ave., La Salle, with four stylists from the shuttered Jean Arthur Salon in Peru.

“We’re so excited to bring our passion, experience, and creativity into this new space,” the salon said in a social media post. “This new space will provide the excellent service, attention to detail, and care you know and love — just with a fresh new vibe!”

Gloss Society can be reached by phone or text at 815-663-9579. Online booking is available through its Facebook page.

