Streator council discusses rules for golf carts, e-bikes, and ATV’s

Streator City Council members discuss possible updates to city ordinances covering golf carts, e-bikes and ATV's during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Bill Freskos)

Although nothing was actionable, Streator City Council spent part of its meeting this week discussing how to handle golf carts, electric bikes, ATVs, and UTVs on city streets.

Currently, most of the city code is against all of the smaller vehicles on city roads. Council members are looking into updating the code so that people can safely and legally use the vehicles.

While there was general agreement to keep limits in place for off-road vehicles like ATVs and UTVs, Councilman Scott Scheuer and others said UTVs equipped with snowplows or work-related tools could be allowed under certain permits.

They also discussed things like requiring a permit, a driver’s license, proof of insurance, lights for night driving and a slow-moving vehicle emblem.

Some suggested maybe starting small, allowing golf carts first to see how things go, and then looking at e-bikes, e-scooters and ATVs later. It’s possible golf carts wouldn’t be allowed on state highways or in city parks, and repeat offenders could face fines or even have their vehicle impounded.

Mayor Tara Bedei said more details will be worked out at future meetings, including a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 4.