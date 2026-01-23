Shaw Local

Two charged in Bureau County after cops seize guns, cocaine, cash

Saepharn, Moreno face possession charges

By Tom Collins

Two men await detention hearings after a Wednesday traffic stop in Peru yielded more than 2 ounces of cocaine and after a pair of search warrants yielded guns and another 4-plus pounds of cocaine.

Police halted Naichiem Saepharn at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Peoria and 15th streets in Peru. There, agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, assisted by the La Salle County investigators and a K9 unit, searched the vehicle and located 68.3 grams (2.4 ounces) of purported cocaine.

Saepharn was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony. Sentencing ranges are weight-based and his potential prison time has yet to be disclosed in open court.

Following the arrest, TRIDENT said in a Thursday press release, two search warrants were executed in DePue in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street nad the 100 block of Mason Street.

A search of the St. Paul Street residence resulted in the seizure of 2,046 grams (4.5 pounds) of purported cocaine, approximately 250 grams of cannabis, three firearms and a “substantial amount” of U.S. currency.

The recovery of these items resulted in Saepharn being charged with possession of a controlled Substance with Intent to deliver (more than 900 grams) and possession of a weapon by a felon, TRIDENT said. Formal charges for the cocaine possession will come at a later date, pending laboratory results.

Saepharn is currently being held in the Bureau County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

The search warrant of Mason Street yielded approximately 99 grams (3.5 ounces) of purported cocaine and two firearms were recovered.

As a result of the search and seizure, Heber Moreno faces a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a weapon without a valid FOID.

Formal charges for the cocaine possession will also come at a later date pending laboratory results, police said. Moreno was transported to Bureau County Jail.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.