Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour breaks school scoring record in win: Thursdays NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 60, Tremont 46: Macy Gochanour scored 32 points to lead the Knights to the victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament game in Tremont.

Gochanour broke the school scoring record - boys or girls. She has 1,787 points, eclipsing the old mark of 1,765 points held by Haley Ruestman.

TeriLynn Timmerman scored 15 points and Pru Mangan had 10 points for Fieldcrest (11-11), which will play El Paso-Gridley in the fifth-place game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Princeton 48, Kewanee 44: Keighley Davis had 26 points, six rebounds and five steals to help the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Kewanee.

Payton Brandt added 17 points and four rebounds for Princeton (16-4, 4-2).

Bureau Valley 58, Monmouth United 25: At Monmouth, Libby Endress scored 21 points to lead the Storm to the win. Brynley Doty, and Ashlyn Maupin added nine for BV (16-7, 5-1 in the Lincoln Trail Conference).

Newman Central Catholic 56, Mendota 24: At Mendota, Eva Beetz had six points, six rebounds and three steals as the Trojans fell to the Comets in a Three Rivers Conference contest.

Erie-Prophetstown 33, Hall 25: At Erie, the Panthers led throughout in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference win.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 59, Highland 52: Jasmine Garman scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in Oglesby.

Ashlyn Ehm had 16 points and eight rebounds for IVCC (7-13), while Ella Derosett added 13 points and eight boards.

BOYS SWIMMING

At La Salle: The La Salle-Peru co-op racked up 14,499 points to win its own L-P Pentathlon.

The Cavaliers beat Metamora (14,373), Morris (9,424) and Olympia (4,923).

L-P’s Jonathan Neu won the individual title with 4,040 points, while teammate Wyatt Dauber was third with 3,803.

Neu had the fastest time in the 100-yard butterfly (56 seconds), while Dauber had the top time in the 100 backstroke (56.91).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tri-Valley 75, Fieldcrest 70 (OT): At Minonk, Kash Klendworth poured in 40 points, but the Knights came up short in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament. Fieldcrest is 11-8.