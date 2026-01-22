Shaw Local

U of I Extension hosts fossil identification workshop

Feb. 21 program teaches fossil hunting at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Fun with Fossils

Participants will get a hands-on look at Illinois fossils during a Fossil Identification Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa. (Daily Journal)

By Bill Freskos

Curious about fossils and the prehistoric past in Illinois?

The University of Illinois Extension is hosting a Fossil Identification Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa.

The program will show people how to identify common fossils and what they reveal about the state’s past environment now and in the past.

Attendees will have the opportunity to examine real fossils up close, learn what to look for in the field, and pick up tips for fossil hunting.

The hands-on workshop is open to all ages and experience levels. Space is limited, so those interested should register in advance on the extension’s website.

