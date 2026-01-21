La Salle VFW, Auxiliary announce deadline for art contests

The La Salle VFW Post 4668 and Auxiliary remind contestants of student contests, for which deadlines are approaching. (NewsTribune photo)

The La Salle VFW Post 4668 and Auxiliary remind contestants of student contests, for which deadlines are approaching.

High school contests

Young American Patriotic Art Contest: Students submit an original 2-D piece of artwork. Student entries must be submitted to the VFW auxiliary by March 31. The first-place winner from each auxiliary advances to the state competition. First-place winners compete for their share of $37,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner wins a $15,000 scholarship. To download an entry form, visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.

3-D Patriotic Art Contest: Students submit an original 3D piece of artwork. Entries must be submitted to the VFW auxiliary by March 31. State first-place winners compete for their share of $5,500 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship. For entry forms, visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.

Grade school contests

Illustrating America: Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can participate in this patriotic art contest that encourages students’ artistic abilities as they express how they see America through drawings and paintings. The contest consists of three grade divisions: kindergarten through second, third through fifth and sixth through eighth. Winners in each division receive Visa gift cards ranging in value from $25 to $100. Entries are due to the VFW by March 31. Learn more at vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.