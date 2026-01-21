78-year motorist hurt in train-truck crash near Buda

A 78-year-old Princeton man was hurt in train-truck accident early Wednesday north of Buda, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bureau County deputies were dispatched at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday to 975 East Street, a half mile south of U.S. 6.

Sheriff James Reed said the Princeton motorist was traveling north on East Street and collided with a westbound Iowa Interstate train.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by responding fire and EMS departments and transported from the scene by Life Flight, police said. Names are being withheld while the case is being investigated.

Wyanet Police Department, Buda Fire and Buda EMS, Sheffield Fire and Sheffield EMS and Life flight all responded to the scene.