Oglesby man gets 13 years in La Salle shooting

An Oglesby man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison for a firearm charge filed in connection with a 2024 shooting in La Salle. The person shot survived.

When offered a chance to speak, Leeonta Patton, 28, also listed in Chicago, rose from his seat in La Salle County Circuit Court and apologized “for my poor decision making.”

“I’m sorry for what happened,” Patton said. “I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

The show of remorse – and his two guilty pleas – might have helped some. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. rejected the state’s call for 20 years in prison and instead handed down a sentence that could, with time served and some good-conduct time, limit his prison term to about 10 years.

Patton was sentenced to two 13-year terms, one for armed habitual criminal and one for possession of fentanyl. The firearm charge, however, is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, which requires certain felons to serve 85% of their sentences.

Patton was charged after a man was shot and injured on July 28, 2024, at First and Hennepin streets in La Salle. There, investigators retrieved what prosecutors termeda “large amount of surveillance video” showing Patton firing a handgun. The injured individual made a recovery but refused to cooperate with investigators.

He entered a blind plea Oct. 16 to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, for the fentanyl seized in a separate drug raid. A month later, at an unscheduled hearing, Patton entered a blind plea to one count of armed habitual criminal, also a Class X felony.

At sentencing Thursday, prosecutor Laura Hall asked for 20 years, citing not only the threat and potential harm – “Gun violence has become a regular occurrence in this county” – but also for possession of the fentanyl, which is highly toxic.

Hall further noted Patton has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2013, which included multiple trips to prison.

“Mr. Patton is a dangerous man who has clearly shown no remorse and little if any potential for rehabilitation,” she said.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer disputed that, pointing out that Patton has treatable issues, including depression and anxiety stemming from a turbulent childhood. Hamer further noted that most of Patton’s criminal history was comprised of drug offenses, rather than crimes of violence.

“He’s not asking for the barebones minimum,” Hamer said, recommending 10 years. “He acknowledges he made a serious mistake.”

The judge opted for concurrent sentences closer to Hamer’s recommendation. Even with the 85% requirement, Patton’s prison time is effectively cut to 11 years. He also has 14 months’ credit for time served.