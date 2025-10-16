Oglesby man enters partial plea on drug charges

An Oglesby man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony drug charges and awaits a prison sentence to be revealed later. First, Leeonta Patton still plans to fight two charges stemming from a La Salle shooting.

Patton, 28, also listed in Chicago, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and settled one of his twin cases. Patton entered a blind plea to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.

With the plea, Patton acknowledged his complicity in a Nov. 7 drug raid of his residence, during which agents with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized about 21 grams of fentanyl plus evidence of intent to distribute.

Patton remains in custody with no dates pending on the drug plea. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. scheduled neither a sentencing hearing nor a presentation of an agreed sentence.

Instead, Patton will next appear Jan. 15 for a bench trial on two gun felonies, both filed after a man was shot and injured July 28, 2024, in downtown La Salle. Patton is charged with armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm and sentencing on the drug charge is held in abeyance until the shooting case is resolved.

Prosecutors have previously disclosed that a “large amount of surveillance video” shows a confrontation at First and Hennepin streets in La Salle. On video, prosecutors said, Patton is seen drawing a handgun and firing and both the muzzle flash and the pop of the gun could be seen and heard on the footage.

The targeted individual was struck, treated and recovered, La Salle police stated previously, but refused to cooperate with investigators.