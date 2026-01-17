Shaw Local

Hegeler Carus Mansion to host Valentine’s Day dinner.

Couples and double dates invited to have dinner on mansion’s main level.

Historic Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is partnering with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to help ensure its long-term sustainability.

For the first time, the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is hosting a romantic dinner. The dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb 14 on the mansion’s main level. (Photo provided by EJ Rodriquez)

By Mathias Woerner

For the first time, the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is hosting a romantic dinner. The dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb 14 on the mansion’s main level.

Thyme Craft Kitchen is providing catering for the event.

Couples and double dates can book private and semi-private tables.

Tickets are priced per couple. Couples will receive a complimentary gift with each pair of tickets purchased.

Tickets are priced by the room in the mansion where they would like to dine.

Dining in the children’s room costs $300, the reception or family room costs $250, and the parlor costs $200.

Tickets for the dinner are non-refundable.

For more information, contact April Murphy by phone at (815) 220-5533 or via email at April.murphy@hegelercarus.org.

For information about the Hegeler Carus Mansion, located at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle, or to register for events and tours, visit www.hegelercarus.org.

