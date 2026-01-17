Hegeler Carus Mansion to host Valentine’s Day dinner.

For the first time, the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is hosting a romantic dinner. The dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb 14 on the mansion’s main level. (Photo provided by EJ Rodriquez)

For the first time, the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is hosting a romantic dinner. The dinner will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb 14 on the mansion’s main level.

Thyme Craft Kitchen is providing catering for the event.

Couples and double dates can book private and semi-private tables.

Tickets are priced per couple. Couples will receive a complimentary gift with each pair of tickets purchased.

Tickets are priced by the room in the mansion where they would like to dine.

Dining in the children’s room costs $300, the reception or family room costs $250, and the parlor costs $200.

Tickets for the dinner are non-refundable.

For more information, contact April Murphy by phone at (815) 220-5533 or via email at April.murphy@hegelercarus.org.

For information about the Hegeler Carus Mansion, located at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle, or to register for events and tours, visit www.hegelercarus.org.