SRCCF announces new $2K Wisniewski-Eike College Scholarship

Charlene “Boots” Just-Wisniewski Eike, a Marquette High School graduate and longtime Wallace Grade School educator, is the namesake of the newly established “Boots” Wisniewski-Eike College Scholarship through the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation. (Bill Freskos)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has announced the launch of a new scholarship opportunity, the “Boots” Wisniewski-Eike College Scholarship, honoring the life and legacy of Charlene Just-Wisniewski Eike.

The annual $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a college-enrolled female student pursuing education at a junior college, four-year college or university, or a professional trade school.

Applicants are expected to be involved in community service and extracurricular activities, show leadership abilities, a faith-based lifestyle and an interest in pursuing a career focused on improving the lives of children.

Known as “Boots,” Eike was a Marquette student-athlete who taught at Wallace Grade School for 30 years. Eike was inducted into the Marquette Hall of Fame in 2000.

Additional information about the scholarship fund, along with the application packet is available at SRCFF’s website.

Applications are now open and will be reviewed in accordance with the Foundation’s established scholarship guidelines.