Putnam County ‘Toys in the Pantry’ celebrated 30 years of giving

To mark 30 years of Putnam County’s Toys in the Pantry event, volunteers with the Putnam County food pantry hosted lunch with Santa in the Granville United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall on Dec 6. (Scott Anderson)

To mark 30 years of Putnam County’s Toys in the Pantry event, volunteers with the Putnam County food pantry hosted lunch with Santa in the Granville United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall on Dec 6.

Toys in the Pantry volunteers have held fundraisers, solicited donations and gifts, and then shopped for, purchased, wrapped, and tagged gifts for hundreds of children within the borders of Putnam County.

Jill Boedighimer places a blanket inside a baskets on Thursday, Dec, 14, 2023 at the Putnam County Food Pantry in Granville. In collaboration with Toys in the Pantry, organizations, businesses, churches and schools from across the county the pantry is distributing Christmas baskets to local families in need. This is the 36th year the pantry has sponsored the basket project. The baskets contain food and gifts for children and senior citizens. (Scott Anderson)

All county children through fifth grade were invited to attend. Children were welcomed by Santa.

After sharing their Christmas wishes and having a photo taken with Santa, the children enjoyed face painting, the balloon lady, arts and crafts, and photo booth fun.

A tasty lunch was donated and two Christmas trains were awarded as door prizes.