NCI ARTworks holding 2026 Mad Hatter Ball on Friday night in Peru

Gretchen Hauger of Ottawa Township High School presents her truck painting to the audience at the Mad Hatter Ball on Jan. 17, 2025, at the Westclox Event Center. This year's even twill be held Friday, Jan. 16. (Kyle Russell)

NCI ARTworks is set to spotlight some of the Illinois Valley’s best young artists at the ninth annual Mad Hatter Ball on Friday, Jan. 16, at the Westclox Event Center’s historic west wing in Peru.

Students from schools in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties will perform and present their work from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be eight honorees from local high schools this year:

Claire Boudreau, a senior at La Salle-Peru Township High School, has studied dance since she was 3 years old and serves as co-captain of the L-P Cavalettes dance team. She also has performed in musical theater and plays the clarinet.

Jackson Delhotal, a senior at Putnam County High School, has played guitar for 10 years and is involved with AP arts and journalism.

Spencer Kain, a senior at Mendota High School, participates in choir, band, theater, cross country, track and Scholastic Bowl. Kain will represent Mendota in the Illinois Music Education Association All-State choir this month.

Christian Limberg, a senior at La Salle-Peru Township High School, studies voice and percussion and participates in multiple bands and student organizations. Limberg has been selected for district- and state-level music and math competitions.

Vivian Lopez, a senior at DePue High School, serves as president of the National Honor Society and is a visual artist. Her artwork involves character design, illustration and mixed media.

Zulee Moreland, a senior at Ottawa Township High School, plays the saxophone and performs with school, municipal and summer jazz bands. Moreland is interested in music education later in life.

Lydia Steinbach, a senior at La Salle-Peru High School, is involved in dance, softball and student leadership groups at LPHS. Steinbach plans to study at Illinois Valley Community College in the fall and pursue a career as an orthodontist.

Yijing (Larissa) Zhang, a senior at St. Bede Academy, has studied art since she was 4 years old and enjoys photography as well as playing the pipa.

NCI ARTworks Executive Director Julia Messina said the Mad Hatter Ball is the “regional equivalent of a state championship of the arts.”

“This event showcases top local student performers in all of the arts: visual, music, performing, literary, etc.,” Messina said. “By attending the event, you support the arts and the creative community in the Illinois Valley.”

Tickets are $45 and available on NCI ARTworks website or by calling 815-866-5167.