Starved Rock braces for (and welcomes) Eagle Watch weekend

A Bald eagle flies over Lock 19 along the Hennepin Canal on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 near Wyanet. The water at the Lock 19 doesn't completely freeze over allowing the birds to thrive over open water. Around a half-dozen eagles were spotted above the lock. (Scott Anderson)

There are times when supporters of Starved Rock State Park privately hope the crowds won’t be quite so crowded – after all, the trails and facilities need a break now and again.

January, however, is not one of those times. Crowds flock in to get a look at America’s national bird and the park staff are always delighted—the more the merrier.

Eagle Watch Weekend returns Jan. 24-25 at Starved Rock and all those who serve and support the park are hoping for a strong turnout.

Matthew Klein, the incoming president of the Starved Rock Foundation, said Illinois is home to the second-highest population of bald eagles in the country, and word has gradually spread: the Illinois River near Starved Rock is one of the best places to view them.

Klein said he welcomes the gawkers and photographers, but he’s just as pleased that with the volume of visitors who’ll sit through demonstrations and talks and learn more about these protected birds of prey.

“Yes, people usually come for the eagles,” Klein said, “but they often leave with a deeper appreciation for everything the park offers.”

Eagle Watch Weekend was established in 1990 and was an immediate hit. January attendance jumped 69% from the previous year and gradually climbed past 100,000 visitors by 2002. Eagles have boosted average January attendance to 113,000.

Lisa Sons, natural resources coordinator, said she and her colleagues “eagerly anticipate this special event.”

“It provides a wonderful opportunity for guests to venture out,” Sons said, “and enjoy the winter landscape and the wildlife that remains active during this season.”

“Winter brings a completely different experience than other seasons – personally, it’s my favorite – and Eagle Watch Weekend has become one of the standout events drawing visitors from across the Midwest,” Klein said. “It’s encouraging to see visits grow and winter become less of an off-season. This benefits the park and many tourism-facing businesses throughout the region.”

Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire also welcomed the influx of eagle fans, agreeing that informed, well-educated visitors are more likely to abide by the federal protections afforded to eagles.

But Wire said there is one trend that worries him: drones. A few eagle fanatics have flown cameras into the river in hopes of getting a premium photo, only to disrupt and disperse the birds.

“It can be considered harassment of wildlife,” Wire said, warning perpetrators of legal consequences. “We don’t have a lot of problems, but we do see it occasionally.”

Overall, though, park staff find the public can’t get enough of the eagles and will gobble up programs offered over the weekend. Programs will be held at Starved Rock Lodge, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) and Starved Rock Welcome Center (Heritage Destinations) and the educational presentations feature live animals, conducted by wildlife rehabilitation specialists and field experts.

“As a park naturalist and enthusiastic bird watcher, I am consistently pleased to witness the public’s interest in wildlife, particularly in our nation’s emblem, the bald eagle,” Sons said. “Observing the spark of curiosity and wonder on a park visitor’s face when they discover intriguing facts about the bald eagle or spot one gliding overhead in its natural habitat is among the most rewarding experiences for a naturalist.

“This singular encounter ensures that the visitor will recount their memory to others, thereby promoting awareness about this magnificent creature and the experience itself.”