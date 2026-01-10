Earlville church hosting blood drive

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville is hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12. The church is encouraging participants to set up an appointment in advance.

To make an appointment or get more information, visit the church at 415 S. East St., call 1-800-733-2767, or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code EARLVILLE.

All who participate will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in California. Expenses paid include travel, hotel, a $1,000 gift card, pregame activities, etc.

Terms apply. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Superbowl.