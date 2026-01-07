Ottawa auto dealerships split between Home Run Auto Group, former partners

The former Bill Walsh dealerships on E. Norris Drive in Ottawa have recently changed ownership, with Home Run Auto Group acquiring several stores and former Home Run partners Joe Hamblock and Sean Sivore taking over others. (Bill Freskos)

Two former partners of Home Run Auto Group have taken ownership of Ottawa auto dealerships following the company’s December acquisition of the Bill Walsh dealership network.

Joe Hamblock, a longtime partner in Home Run, purchased the former Bill Walsh Chevrolet GMC dealership, now rebranded as Hamblock Chevrolet GMC. Hamblock said he had been working toward ownership for some time now, and the deal was structured as a partnership with Home Run.

In his first visit since taking over the dealership, Hamblock said the early experience with Ottawa’s community has been positive.

“It’s been amazing. I’ve met some awesome people, got to see Ottawa, and every single person I’ve met so far has been really nice,” Hamblock said. “We’re a people-first organization. Before we do anything else, we want to make sure our people are in the right spots and have what they need. We’re really about the customer experience.”

Sean Sivore, another former Home Run partner, purchased the former Sierra Motors, which has now been rebranded as Ottawa Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ottawa Mazda. Sivore’s purchase was part of the same process, allowing him to operate the dealership independently.

The moves come just weeks after Home Run Auto Group announced the acquisition of the Bill Walsh Ford/Kia, Honda, and Toyota stores in Ottawa.

Hamblock said maintaining continuity for employees and customers was a priority as he transitioned into ownership. He also said the dealership will participate in a local Chamber of Commerce event later this month.